Portland paper Willamette Week provided a platform for Portland rioters charged with crimes who are upset that Andy Ngo posted public records profiling their alleged criminal activity.

The article, titled “Portland Protesters Say Their Lives Were Upended by the Posting of Their Mug Shots on a Conservative Twitter Account,” was published early Wednesday morning.

The author of the piece, Sophie Peel, acknowledged that The Post Millennial‘s editor-at-large reporting is perfectly legal as Ngo cites archived booking information from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Critics have accused Ngo of doxxing, although suspects have left a trail of their own digital footprints.

“If you feel that transparency and public right to know should be outweighed by arrestee rights to privacy, this is a complaint for the legislature, not for journalists reporting in compliance with state and federal law,” he stated. “A better question would be, ‘Why do some journalists feel compelled to hide the identities of suspected criminals from the public?’ Another would be, ‘Whose interests does the suppression of criminal arrest data serve?'”

