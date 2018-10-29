NEW YORK POST:

The rabbi of the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were massacred said Monday that President Trump is “always welcome” in the city – despite Jewish leaders rejecting a possible visit from the commander in chief unless he denounces white nationalism.

“The president of the United States is always welcome. I’m a citizen, he’s my president. He is certainly welcome,” Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said on CNN.

Myers vowed that his broken congregation will bounce back from the horrific attack.

“We’re not going anywhere. We will rebuild and we will be back stronger and better than ever,” he said. “I will not let hate close down my building.”

Trump has announced he would visit Pittsburgh to meet with the families of the 11 victims.

Myers’ comments come as 11 members of the Pittsburgh affiliate of Bend the Arc, a national social justice group of progressive Jews, penned a blistering letter blaming Saturday’s slaughter directly on the president.

“You yourself called the murderer evil, but yesterday’s violence is the direct culmination of your influence,” said the letter, which was signed by more than 16,000 people.

“For the past three years your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement,” they wrote.

“Our Jewish community is not the only group you have targeted. You have also deliberately undermined the safety of people of color, Muslims, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities,” the letter continued.

“Yesterday’s massacre is not the first act of terror you incited against a minority group in our country.”

The letter was signed by Jamie Forrest, Joshua Friedman, Jamie Harris, Tammy Hepps, Harry Hochheiser, Sasha King, Jonathan Mayo, Elinor S. Nathanson, Avigail S. Oren, Kate Rothstein and Yael Silk.

The suspect —46-year-old Robert Bowers—was a known anti-Semite who had written numerous anti-Jewish screeds online.

Friedman, who does not attend services at Tree of Life, told The Washington Post that his “immediate reaction was (Trump) is not welcome here.”