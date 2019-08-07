THE DAILY CALLER:

The progressive group that helped propel Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to victory announced Wednesday that it set its sights on unseating two more entrenched Democrats.

Justice Democrats endorsed Holyoke, Massachusetts, Mayor Alex Morse, who is challenging Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal, and ex-Consumer Financial Protection Bureau employee Morgan Harper, who is challenging Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty. Justice Democrats also endorsed Kara Eastman for her second bid to unseat Republican Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon.

“We are honored to endorse these three candidates as part of a new generation of Democrats who will fight for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, free college, and ending mass incarceration and deportation,” Justice Democrats executive director Alexandra Rojas said in a statement, according to The Hill.