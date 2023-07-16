JPOST

Those Democrats publicly declaring their intention to skip Herzog’s speech are sending a clear message: They are boycotting the entire State of Israel.

On Thursday, she announced in a thread of furious tweets that she would boycott President Isaac Herzog’s address to a joint session of the United States Congress, set for Wednesday. “There is no way in hell I am attending the joint session address from a president whose country has banned me and denied Rashida Tlaib the ability to see her grandma,” Omar wrote. Omar was referring to a 2019 decision not to let her and her colleague from Michigan into Israel under a law allowing the government to bar the entry of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) advocates. At the time, then-US ambassador David Friedman issued a statement that is worth recalling. “The United States supports and respects the decision of the government of Israel to deny entry to the Tlaib/Omar delegation,” Friedman said in August 2019. “The BDS movement against Israel is not free speech. Rather, it is no less than economic warfare designed to delegitimize and ultimately destroy the Jewish state.

Read more