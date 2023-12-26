Progress on Tackling Inflation May be Wiped Out by Houthi Attacks on Cargo Ships

British economist warns Western nation’s fight against inflation faces a serious knockback as Iran-backed Islamists attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea are set to send the cost of imports and energy spiraling.

The Red Sea Route, which knocks a week or more transit time from imports of energy from the Middle East and cargo from the factories of China and the East to Europe and the American East Coast has been treated as closed in recent weeks by major shipping companies. Merchant traffic including container ships, car carriers, and oil tankers have been rerouted around the Horn of Africa to avoid the possibility of being targeted by Iran-backed Shiite Islamist Houthi militias, who have been striking ships passing Yemen with drones and missiles.

While the United States has announced Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational coalition of ships to defend the crucial waterway, that has been slow to make itself felt and concerns are being expressed that the extra costs being added onto shipping the vast volumes of imports Western nations are dependent on.

Bank of England deputy governor Sarah Breeden has warned rising shipping prices may be a hammer blow to the hopes of many Western governments hoping to get inflation under control. The senior economist at the UK’s central bank is cited by The Times of London as warning extra costs matter because “supply constraints can really matter for monetary policy”, and saying the bank was tracking the issue.

