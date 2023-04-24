University of Minnesota academics were forced to retract an article they wrote about “structural racism” at the institution because its claims were “inaccurate, misleading, or false,” according to a note on the withdrawn article.

The article in question was written in the journal of Health Services Research by UM employees with doctoral degrees who focus on racial equity: Stuart Grande, a senior lecturer, Janette Dill, an associate professor, and Tongtan Chantarat, a research scientist.

Retraction Watch, a blog that reports on retractions of scientific papers, first reported that the piece was withdrawn months after the original publishing date.

The research probed into the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies (DEI) at the Division of Health Policy and Management that were implemented after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in 2020.

The paper labeled some of their employer’s efforts as simply “performative.”

