Penn State professor Sam Richards challenged straight students in his sociology class to watch gay or lesbian porn to discover a new side to their sexuality.

“If you’re straight, watch gay or lesbian porn and see how quickly you feel aroused. And how you can’t control that. You’ll realize that, ‘Oh, d—, I could be sexualized by people who are like me.’”

“We are all at some level nonbinary,” Richards said, summing up the views of certain “sociologists.” “We’re all, very much, easily bisexual.”

The class was largely silent in response.

“I might have hit a nerve there. Did I hit a nerve?” the professor asked.

Speaking directly to “straight folks” and “especially men” in his class, Richards again told them to watch gay porn and grapple with their sexual feelings while multiple students laughed.

“Watch gay porn. See if you feel that feeling. If you feel that feeling, look in a mirror, and say huh, maybe I’m just feeling some things that I’m just afraid to release. And maybe you release that and maybe you’d be surprised that maybe you actually are fine being more bisexual.”

Penn State told Fox News Digital that “academic freedom for faculty” was important in promoting “critical thinking and discussion. ”

