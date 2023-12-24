Professor calls on people to ‘go as hard as possible’ to ‘dismantle’ US at pro-Palestinian event: ‘Lean into scaring them’

A liberal arts professor at the University of Minnesota called for people to “dismantle” and “decolonize” America during a pro-Palestinian event.

Earlier this month, University of Minnesota liberal arts professor Melanie Yazzie took the stage with several other speakers as part of the anti-capitalist Native American advocacy group the Red Nation’s “teach-in” on the Israel-Hamas war.

During the pro-Palestinian event, Yazzie made several controversial comments, including early on when she said she wanted a takeaway from the event to be that “we’re all indigenous people who come from nations who are under occupation by the United States government.”

“And, of course, the U.S. bankrolls the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land,” Yazzie continued. “They’re one and the same, really.”

“So it’s our responsibility as people who are within the United States to go as hard as possible to decolonize this place because that will reverberate all across the world,” Yazzie said. “Because the U.S. is the greatest predator empire that has ever existed.”

