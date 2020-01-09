BREITBART:

Babson College Professor Asheen Phansey was suspended from his post this week after he made a Facebook status encouraging Iran to list 52 American cultural sites that they would consider bombing. Phansey suggested the Mall of America and the “Kardashian residence” as potential Iranian targets.

According to a report by the New York Post, Babson College Director of Sustainability Asheen Phansey has been suspended by the college over a Facebook post in which he called on Iran to list places in America that it would consider bombing.

Phansey’s post was a response to a message by President Donald Trump in which he said that the United States was targeting 52 Iranian sites in response to threats made by Iranian officials.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!” President Trump tweeted on January 4.