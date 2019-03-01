USA TODAY:

A pharmacy professor accused of student “slave labor” secretly sold a student’s research as his own, defrauding the university that employed him of millions, according to allegations in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City claims that Ashim Mitra made $1.5 million improperly from the sale of the student’s work, the Kansas City Star reported, and that Mitra could make $10 million more in royalties over the next five years.

That money rightfully belongs to the university, UMKC says in its suit, because the former student, Kishore Cholkar, developed the work while employed as a research assistant by the university.

The lawsuit alleges Mitra stole and “secretly sold Dr. Cholkar’s research” to a U.S. Virgin Islands-based company called Auven Therapeutics, KCUR reported, which then sold it to India-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for $40 million plus royalties.

Both of those companies are also named as defendants in the suit, accused of evading the university to avoid sharing profits. Also named: Mitra’s wife, Ranjana, accused of taking part in the alleged conspiracy.

In August, Sun Pharmaceutical announced approval from Food and Drug Administration to market a dry-eye drug called Cequa, which uses what the university called “ground-breaking” nanotechnology to deliver drugs to the eye.