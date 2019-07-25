THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Americans are rightly proud of our traditions of free speech and free artistic expression. Hollywood has made full use of these traditions, so much so that political diatribes are now a staple feature of the Oscars.

But when it comes to China, Hollywood has voluntarily self-censored to appease a regime known for its brutal repression of all the freedoms that artists, writers, and filmmakers supposedly cherish most.

Few modern examples of the abuse of human rights rival those being perpetrated on a vast scale by the Chinese regime. For example, it is now being reported that China’s prison camps for Muslims may be the largest since the Holocaust, holding as many as 1 million prisoners. But Hollywood has not produced a single film on Chinese human rights atrocities in decades.