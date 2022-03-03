NY Post

The pro-Russian mayor of a Ukrainian city in the self-declared republic of Luhansk has reportedly been killed after being kidnapped from his home. Volodymyr Struk, 57, who was mayor of Kreminna since 2020, suffered a “gunshot wound to the heart” after being abducted, according to Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. On March 1, Struk’s wife told police he’d been kidnapped by men in camouflage. “There is one less traitor in Ukraine. The mayor of Kremenna in Luhansk region, former deputy of Luhansk parliament was found killed,” Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, wrote in a post on Telegram. Gerashchenko claimed that Struk was a pro-Russian “Luhansk People’s Republic supporter.” “He had a lot of money, likely given to him by Russia,” the adviser wrote. Gerashchenko alleged that Struk was deemed a “traitor” after being “judged by the court of the people’s tribunal.”

