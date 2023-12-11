Pro-Palestinian Radicals Target Symbols of Christianity

BETHLEHEM CANCELED CHRISTMAS



Yesterday, we disrupted a Christmas singalong in Chicago to draw attention to the genocide in Palestine. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/cRzA8IbHDB — CODEPINK (@codepink) December 10, 2023

Radical pro-Palestinian demonstrations appear to have developed a new tactic: they are targeting Christmas tree lightings across the country, and other Christian symbols, in addition to symbols of Israel and Jewish institutions.The latest example was Friday’s protest in Los Angeles, where pro-Palestinian radicals marched from a fundraiser for President Joe Biden to an area where there are several synagogues. They sprayed anti-Israel graffiti on the walls opposite the synagogues, and also vandalized a local church.

Prior to that, pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York City, clashing with police. Governor Gavin Newsom was forced to move California’s Christmas tree lighting indoors due to the threat of protests. And in Michigan, pro-Palestinian protesters tried to drown out a children’s choir at a Christmas tree lighting in Ypsilanti last month.

