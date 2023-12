Devastating to wake up to find my Westwood neighborhood filled w/swastikas & antisemitic vandalism left by a pro-Hamas mob after a night of genocidal antisemitic chants. On the 2nd Night of Hanukkah, Jews in LA were terrorized. Hate speech and vandalism are crimes, not protest. pic.twitter.com/oqH7jUWFhE — Sam Yebri (@samyebri) December 9, 2023

Pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized buildings near synagogues, as well as a nearby church, with anti-Israel graffiti on Friday night after demonstrating against President Joe Biden at a nearby fundraiser on Friday night.

As Breitbart News reported, the protesters gathered outside a fundraiser near Beverly Hills, waving signs that included “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a call for Israel to be destroyed.

