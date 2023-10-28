Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down Grand Central Terminal during evening rush

🚨 Pro-Palestine Protesters have taken over Grand Central Station in New York City



pic.twitter.com/4hQWcUSLUv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 28, 2023

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters forced the temporary closure of Grand Central Terminal during the Friday evening rush as they staged a massive sit-in inside the station’s concourse — leading to dozens of arrests.

The sea of demonstrators, wearing black shirts that said “Jews say cease fire now,” took over the station’s vast concourse chanting “no more weapons. No more war. Ceasefire is what we’re fighting for.”

Other protesters climbed atop the ticket counter with large banners that read “Palestinians should be FREE” and “Never again for anyone.”

Banners were also unfurled from the top of the terminal’s staircases as the group chanted “Mourn for the dead and fight like hell for the living.”

The sit-in demonstration, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, came hours after Israel Defense Forces announced its plan to “expand” its ground operations in the cut-off enclave where some 7,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Access to the station was initially restricted before the MTA announced it’s closure due to the protests.

Train service was halted at about 7:30 p.m. and the MTA directed Metro North customers to take the subway to the Harlem-125th Street station in order to catch a train heading north.

READ MORE