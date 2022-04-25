BREITBART:

As Palestinian violence on the Temple Mount has intensified in recent days, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in U.S. cities calling for deadly violence and an end to the Jewish state. In one incident, a Jewish counter-protester was allegedly punched in the face for carrying an Israeli flag.

Over the last week, anti-Israel demonstrators in the United States publicly called for an end to the State of Israel as they advocated for a violent uprising against the Jewish state.

At one rally in Los Angeles, protestors were seen waving Palestinian flags, with signs calling to “Free Palestine” and end “ethnic cleansing.”

In a clip of the event, a woman leads the crowd to the chant: “We don’t want two states, we want all of ‘48,” in reference to Israel’s establishment in 1948 and the so-called “two-state solution,” which calls for the creation of a Palestinian state in exchange for peace with the Jewish state.

However, every Israeli offer for statehood has been rejected by the Palestinians, and in most cases, countered with major escalations in violence, including the infamous launching of the deadly Second Intifada in response to the Camp David peace talks.

