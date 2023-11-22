Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Glue Themselves to 6th Avenue

A cadre of pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when they covered themselves in fake blood and glued themselves to the middle of 6th Avenue.

“Several protesters — wearing white jumpsuits with protest slogans and already splattered with red — interrupted the floats and balloons just before 11 a.m., forcing the parade to be halted,” noted the New York Post.

“They walked 6th Avenue with large signs including ‘Liberation for Palestine and Planet,’ a message they also chanted,” it added. “Several then pretended to be dead on the ground as others walked around pouring fake blood over them and the road — with their chants met by loud boos from spectators.”

Fox News noted that some activists were heard saying, “There is only one solution, intifada revolution.”

More here.