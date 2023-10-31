Pro-Palestinian protesters derail Blinken Senate hearing: ‘Murderer’

Pro-Palestine protesters interrupt Blinken's speech in Congress and demanded a ceasefire in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/auaSaM9s4f — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 31, 2023

Multiple protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza repeatedly interrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony Tuesday at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, as police dragged them out of the room one by one.Each time one protester was escorted out of the hearing by police, Blinken would resume his testimony, only to be interrupted by another protester.Cable news networks carried several of the interruptions live, showcasing the deep divide on the left over the Biden administration’s backing of Israel’s offensive on Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.Hamas launched an Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,400 people. Israel in response launched aerial attacks on Gaza, following that with a ground offensive that has seen troops enter Gaza over the weekend. The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza has said 8,000 people have been killed from the counterattacks.Other protestors held red-stained hands in the air, arguing the administration had blood on its hands for its support of Israel.Citing the Geneva Convention protocol prohibiting the bombing of areas densely populated with civilians, the first protester taken from the hearing on President Biden’s national security supplemental request called for the United States to “stop supporting the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the people of Gaza.” “Cease-fire now! Save the children of Gaza! Save the children of Gaza! Cease-fire now! Where is your pride, American?” he yelled before being forced from the room.

