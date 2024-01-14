Pro-Palestinian protesters chant ‘f–k Joe Biden,’ damage fence outside White House

📍The White House:



Protestors have breached the reinforced gate and riot police have confronted them – other protestors began scaling the fence



A swarm of Pro-Palestinian supporters shouted “f–k Joe Biden” slogans as they nearly ripped down a reinforced fence outside the White House during a charged protest Saturday night.

Non-essential personnel were evacuated from the area as a precaution as the aggressive demonstration ramped up, the Secret Service confirmed.

Video shows the crowd shaking the fence so viciously that a section of it became partially dislodged while a horde of Secret Service police pushed back to keep the ralliers from entering the grounds.

Some protesters hurled water bottles and the sticks broken off their Palestinian flags at the officers, while others tried to climb the fence.

“F–k Joe Biden!” the ralliers screamed.

