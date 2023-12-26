Pro-Palestinian protesters chant ‘Christmas is canceled’ while carrying blood-red mock Nativity scene through NYC — scuffles break out, arrests made

🚨⚡🇺🇸 NYC at Rockefeller Plaza in front of the largest Christmas tree in New York City,



O Allah, protect the people of Palestine and grant them victory over their oppressors in our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/3gTkB0Cgi7 — Fahad_ Heaven™ (The Wise) 🇵🇸 (@Fahad_Heaven) December 26, 2023

They’re out to “cancel” Christmas.Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters converged on Midtown Monday, lugging a blood-red mock Nativity scene and chanting, “Christmas is canceled here.”“Long live the intifada,” the crowd of about 500 demonstrators yelled, using the Arabic word for “rebellion” or “uprising,” as they mobbed the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, where revelers were enjoying the holiday.“While Ur Shopping Bombs are Dropping,” read one of the signs carried by the protesters.“No Joy In Genocide,” said another, written atop the faux Nativity scene, which was splattered in what appeared to be fake blood and which several of the demonstrators carried on their shoulders.A few scuffles broke out in the crowd after nightfall, including outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which sent cops running through the mob.At least six arrests — four for disorderly conduct, one for menacing and one for graffiti — were later reported near Grand Central Station and Union Square, as protesters and cops clashed, according to law enforcement sources.As the crowd thinned at Union Square Monday night, dozens of protesters waving the Palestinian flag remained. At least one person was seen being arrested by police there.

READ MORE