Photos show pro-Palestinian protesters chanting “Allahu Akhbar” and torching an Israeli flag in a New York City demonstration Friday. The Daily Mail was first to report marchers tramping through midtown Manhattan in protest of the Museum of Modern Art’s links to Israel. Apparently the protesters are angry many Museum of Modern Art board members “invested in companies that supply the Israeli army with weapons, weeks after conflict flared between Israel and Palestine.” The protesters also allegedly burned the Israeli flag in front of Rockefeller Center, claiming the Rockefellers helped fund the MoMA, several of whose trustees have been targeted by protesters for their pro-Israel views.” Photos also show the group spraying red paint on sidewalks outside the building of BlackRock, an investor in “Lockheed Martin, which has been supplying the Israeli army with weapons since 1971,” the Daily Mail reported.

