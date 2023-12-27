Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block LAX Access: ‘Ceasefire is Not Enough’

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked access to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Wednesday morning, disrupting travel during the busy holiday season.

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported:

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly Wednesday morning after chaos ensued when a group of pro-Palestine protesters blocked traffic outside the entrance of the Los Angeles International Airport amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

…

The protest took a turn when the Los Angeles Police Department got involved around 9:30 a.m. when the group attempted to block the roadway with cement blocks and other objects. As officers moved in, the protesters took off running in different directions, while others were taken into custody.

…

A FOX 11 crew at the scene said the group of protesters carried signs with messages that included “Ceasefire is not enough,” and “Free Palestine.”