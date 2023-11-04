Pro-Palestinian protest sponsors have raked in $9M in NYC taxpayer funds

Big Apple taxpayers have shelled out nearly $9 million since 2010 — including $3.3 million the past two years — to four nonprofits that helped spearhead anti-Israel protests where demonstrators openly cheered Hamas’ terrorist attacks on the Jewish State.

A Post examination of city records shows more than $4.25 million – or nearly half — of the cash was funneled through yearly pots of political pork that City Council members dish out to help raise local support and sway votes during re-election bids.

And nearly $2 million of the Council’s so-called “discretionary funds” were awarded to the anti-Israel groups after a November 2021 general election spawned a mass influx of socialists and other new far-left members to the legislative body.

The remaining $4.46 million was paid out to the nonprofits through government contracts awarded by city agencies.

More here.