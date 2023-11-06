Pro-Palestinian Indiana Woman Tries Antisemitic Attack; Crashes Car into Black Hebrew Israelite School

An Indiana woman was arrested Friday night after backing her car into a building used by a Black Hebrew Israelite hate group, thinking she was attacking a Jewish school on behalf of “her people back in Palestine.”

Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, was charged with criminal recklessness after being triggered by the Star of David on the building. The Jewish symbol has also been appropriated by the Black Hebrew Israelites.

The group last came to prominence after a 2019 attack in which a man allegedly linked with the group attacked a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Some branches of the movement are explicitly antisemitic, the Times of Israel notes: “Extremist Hebrew Israelites can be found on street corners literally shouting their doctrine, which can include Holocaust denial, misogyny and anti-LGBTQ invective, at passersby.” Other parts of the movement are not antisemitic, and one branch settled in Israel in the 1960s.

More here.