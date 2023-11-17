Pro-Palestinian group shares ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic map of NYC targets on social media

A pro-Palestinian activist group shared a frightening map of New York City newsrooms, businesses and landmark buildings — and called for “direct action” to “globalize intifada.”In addition to news buildings, Within Our Lifetime, which describes itself as a Palestinian-led community organization, called for followers to target the offices of technology companies“Each of the locations on this map reflects the location of an office of an enemy of both the Palestinian people and colonized people all over the world.

Today and beyond, these locations will be sites for popular mobilization in defense of our people,” the sickening Wednesday night post read.“May this map serve as a call for every struggle to act in their own interest. As we do so, we uplift one another’s struggles and free Palestine from the river to the sea,” it continued, repeating the Palestine Liberation Organization mantra adopted by Hamas that calls for the eradication of Israel.The controversial post has since been deleted.

