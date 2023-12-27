Pro-Palestinian activists are arrested as they block entry to NYC’s JFK International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year – as protesters also blockade entrance to LAX in Los Angeles

Police arrested pro-Palestinian protesters that blocked entry to New York City’s John F. Kennedy airport and the Los Angeles International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year.Travelers were forced to get out of their cars and walk to the airport with their luggage in New York after activist demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war blocked the road leading to one of the country’s biggest and busiest airports on Wednesday.Port Authority Police Department were notified of the protest activity on the Van Wyck Expressway inside JFK airport around 11:30 a.m. Police said 26 arrests were made for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic and the roadway was reopened at 11:50 a.m.’During the disruption, the Port Authority dispatched two airport buses, offering rides to travelers involved in the backup to allow them to reach the airport safely,’ said Port Authority media relations.

