Pro-Palestine supporters light Israeli flag on fire in NYC during face-off with Israel backers on global ‘day of jihad’

A man approached the rally carrying printouts of people “kidnapped by Hamas” (flyers which have circulated among conservative, Zionist spaces). He began yelling “Shame on you” to the rally, confronted, and then later yelled that the crowd was “not human.”



He was detained. pic.twitter.com/CNhYJyNRll — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) October 13, 2023

Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators swarmed the streets of Manhattan Friday — including some who set fire to an Israeli flag near the United Nations — the same day an ex-Hamas leader issued a rallying cry for a global “day of Jihad.” Helicopters whirled overhead as the protest began on CUNY’s Baruch College campus — starting with a group of about 100 — with the protesters taking part in the Friday afternoon call to prayer, observed by practicing Muslims. Then cries of “Free, Free Palestine!” rang out in the crowd.

Protesters carried signs bearing that same message, as well as, “Where is humanity? Palestinians are people,” “Resistance is justified when people are occupied” and “Resistance is not terrorism! Free Palestine!”Two people were arrested at the Baruch demonstration, one on the pro-Palestine side and one member of the pro-Israeli opposing contingent, the NYPD said. A video posted to X shows a middle-aged man being detained by a group of police officers. Talia Jane, who posted the clip, said that the man had been carrying flyers about people “kidnapped by Hamas.”

