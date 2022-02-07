BREITBART:

Six adults attacked a 17-year-old girl in Berlin for not wearing a face-covering on a tram, beating her so hard she had to be taken to a hospital, reports state.

The attack took place on Saturday evening after the girl reportedly refused to wear a mask on a tram in the Berlin district of Prenzlauer Berg.

The unidentified girl who was travelling with her friends was initially racially abused when she refused to wear a mask after being told it was a legal requirement by the other passengers, reports claim.

Die Welt notes that once the girl left the train a group of three men and three women attacked her, punching and kicking her multiple times, and she even had some of her hair torn out. The 17-year-old female victim went to hospital because of her injuries.

The attackers initially managed to leave the scene. Later, one of the three male attackers was identified by police officers from a recording the victim made of the incident.

