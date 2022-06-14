THE POST MILLENIAL:

A Gresham, Oregon pro-life pregnancy center was firebombed early Friday morning last week.

The building was one of a few Pregnancy Resource Centers run by Christian organization First Image, a group that describes its mission as “creating places in greater Portland where moms and dads facing unsupported pregnancy can experience abundant life for themselves and their children.” The town of Gresham is just east of Portland.

First Image posted on their Facebook that “around 3 am… an incendiary device was thrown through a window” which set the building on fire.

The attack is another in a series of vandalisms and firebombings of pro-life pregnancy centers across the US, such as Buffalo, New York, Vancouver, Washington, Madison, Wisconsin, and Asheville, North Carolina.

According to local news, the attack is being investigated by Gresham Fire, Gresham Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

First responders came quickly and flames were mostly contained to one room with some water damage throughout as a result of fighting the fire. Nobody was injured.

