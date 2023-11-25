Pro-Israel teacher hides in Queens high school as ‘radicalized’ students riot: ‘They want her fired’

Hundreds of “radicalized” kids rampaged through the halls of a Queens high school this week for nearly two hours after they discovered a teacher had attended a pro-Israel rally — forcing the terrified educator to hide in a locked office as the teen mob tried to push its way into her classroom, The Post has learned.The mayhem at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica unfolded shortly after 11 a.m. Monday in what students called a pre-planned protest over the teacher’s Facebook profile photo showing her at a pro-Israel rally on Queens Oct. 9 holding a poster saying, “I stand with Israel.”“The teacher was seen holding a sign of Israel, like supporting it,” a senior told The Post this week.“A bunch of kids decided to make a group chat, expose her, talk about it, and then talk about starting a riot.”Hundreds of kids flooded into hallways and ran amok, chanting, jumping, shouting, and waving Palestinian flags or banners.

READ MORE