USA TODAY Sen. Bernie Sanders drew the ire of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and its supporters after he announced he would not attend the lobbying group’s annual conference because he said the organization gives a platform for “bigotry.” Sanders – who now leads the presidential pack in delegates after wins in Nevada and New Hampshire – has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and derided Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “racist” during a Democratic debate in December. “The Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security. So do the Palestinian people,” Sanders tweeted Sunday. “I remain concerned about the platform AIPAC provides for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights. For that reason I will not attend their conference.

