THE DAILY CALLER:

One of the constitutional law experts brought in Wednesday by House Democrats to advance their impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is apparently triggered by the mere sight of his name.

Professor who testified today in favor of Trump impeachment says that she has to cross the street when walking past a building with Trump’s name on it pic.twitter.com/V9w2USSC2P December 4, 2019

Stanford Law professor Pamela Karlan says she had to cross the street when she saw the Trump hotel on the street.

Karlan was participating in a panel discussion with the American Constitution Society, for which she is currently the chairwoman of the board of directors. She described landing in Washington D.C. “I came in from the airport yesterday and I got off of the bus from Dulles [Airport] down at the plaza. And as I was walking past what used the old post office building that is now the Trump hotel … I had to cross the street of course.” She was asked, “Are you staying there?” The professor responded, “God no! Never. Never.”