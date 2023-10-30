Pro-Hamas protesters beat Black Hebrew Israelites with Palestinian flags — in Chicago

Black Israelites/ Hebrews fight Pro-Hamas protesters in Chicago



FYI BHI believe they are the real Jews, and Jews like me are fake Khazarians.



Did not have this on my 2023 bingo card. pic.twitter.com/VUvrel7A4M — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) October 29, 2023

The Israel-Hamas war has come to America.

Black Hebrew Israelites and pro-Hamas Palestinians duked it out in the streets of Chicago this weekend.

Video captured by Yeshiva World News showed pro-Hamas protesters using their Palestinian flag poles as weapons as both sides fought in the roadway Sunday:

The wooden pole snapped in the process. Both sides lobbed bottles and sticks at each other while Chicago police struggled to keep them apart.

That was the story on Saturday, as well, when police failed to do so, resulting in tense times along Michigan Avenue.

READ MORE