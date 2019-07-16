BREITBART:

As the new school year approaches, churches, parents, and family advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the comprehensive sex education curriculum being put into place in schools throughout California based on a 2015 law passed in the state.

“Assembly Bill 329 forced all schools to adopt the new ‘comprehensive sexual education’ requirements for students,” Capitol Resource Institute (CRI) and Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) wrote in literature about the law. “These ‘comprehensive’ requirements force schools to promote the sexual practices of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender lifestyles.”

“School curriculum and materials show students what are the best practices to engage in such lifestyles, such as condom and lubricant usage,” the CRI and ADF wrote.

“Parents, teachers, and community members across the state are growing more and more concerned with the graphic sex education being introduced in public schools,” Karen England, executive director of CRI, told Breitbart News.