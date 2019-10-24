BREITBART:

The editor-in-chief of a major Islamist newspaper in Turkey declared in celebration that the Russia- and U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish fighters in Syria was a sign “the international system has collapsed” in a column Thursday.

Ibrahim Karagül, the editor-in-chief and prolific columnist of the Ottoman imperialist newspaper Yeni Safak, proclaimed that Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had “stunned” and defeated America, the European Union, Israel, and Saudi Arabia by accepting an agreement in which Russia would send troops into Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) to protect the Kurdish residents there in exchange for Turkey ending its assault on Kurdish territory.

Turkey invaded Rojava this month as part of “Operation Peace Spring,” a plan to eradicate the indigenous Kurdish presence in the region and replace it with mostly Arab Syrian refugees. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an umbrella militia mostly comprised of Kurdish fighters, accused Turkey of attempted “ethnic cleansing” against the Kurdish population.