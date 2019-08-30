NEW YORK POST:

Two prominent pro-democracy activists were arrested Friday in Hong Kong on charges of organizing an illegal protest — the latest crackdown by authorities on unrest that has convulsed the Chinese territory.

Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, two of the Umbrella Movement’s leaders who led pro-democracy protests in 2014, were arrested in dawn swoops and accused of “inciting others to take part in unauthorized assembly.”

Wong is the most prominent activist to be arrested since protests escalated in mid-June amid fears China was exerting greater control over the former British colony.

“All we ask for is just to urge Beijing and the Hong Kong government withdraw the [extradition] bill, stop police brutality and respond to our calls for free elections,” Wong said after being released on bail, according to the Guardian.

“Even though I’ve been jailed three times and I face trial on 8 November — which is three months [away] — we will not stop our fight. We shall never surrender. I urge the international community to send a clear message to President Xi: Sending troops or using an emergency ordinance is not the way out. We will continue our fight no matter how they arrest or prosecute us.”