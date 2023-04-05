A pro-American activist in Georgia has won a critical battle against the leftist Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for labeling his group an “anti-immigrant hate group” in 2018.

The Daily Signal reports that the SPLC asked for a dismissal of activist D.A. King’s defamation suit against them, which a federal judge denied Friday.

“I’m going to get discovery on the SPLC [email records] and I can’t get the grin off my face,” King told Breitbart News, adding, “I would expect to find their internal discussion about ‘How can we frame him as a hate group after we told the Associated Press [in 2011] that he wasn’t?’”

King founded the Dustin Inman Society in Georgia to fight back against the establishment’s welcome for illegal migration. He has a long record of defeating business lobbies — and the SPLC — as they push for legislation that helps illegal migration. This year, for example, he blocked several bills in the state Capitol that would have allowed illegal migrants to get taxpayer grants and school aid needed by young Americans.

