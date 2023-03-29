The Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) filed a lawsuit challenging Washington, DC’s, new law that expands voting privileges to certain noncitizens.

IRLI filed its lawsuit on behalf of seven D.C. residents, including two former Republican candidates, who oppose the district’s recently enacted Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act.

Effective as of last month, that law allows certain non-U.S. citizen D.C. residents to vote in local elections provided they reach specific criteria.

As Law360 reported:

The law allows noncitizen residents who have lived in D.C. for at least a month leading up to a local election to vote for mayor, D.C. Council, D.C. attorney general, the district’s education board and hyperlocal advisory neighborhood commissions.

Qualified voters can also cast ballots on local initiatives and referendums, but they cannot vote in federal elections. In order to qualify under the new law, noncitizen residents must present a government-issued identification card and must rescind any voting rights they hold in any other state, territory or country, according to the law.

READ MORE