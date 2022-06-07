Pro-abortion terrorists firebombed a pro-life Christian pregnancy center in Buffalo, N.Y. on Tuesday, inflicting significant damage on the building and vandalizing the remains with their organization’s name.

Pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge, which has developed a reputation for resorting to violence, claimed responsibility for the attack, which left glass shattered and much of the interior of the CompassCare office burned and destroyed, CBN News reported.

The arsonists left graffiti on a wall that read, “Jane Was Here.” The organization has committed multiple such incidents in the last few months, including one in which it firebombed the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), a pro-life group in Madison, Wis. last month. There, the terrorists left the message, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.”

