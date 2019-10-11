NEW YORK POST:

An overnight staffer at a private school in Massachusetts has been charged with raping a cognitively disabled 19-year-old student, police said.

Phillip Houtman, 28, of New Bedford, is being sought by investigators on charges including rape and indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability for sexually assaulting a special needs student at Chamberlain International School, Middleborough police said Thursday.

Investigators learned of the allegations against Houtman on Sept. 30. Police said he worked as an overnight employee at the school — a “co-educational therapeutic boarding and day school” that serves students ages 11 to 22 with developmental disabilities, according to its website.

Police Chief Joseph Perkins is “strongly suggesting” that Houtman surrender to authorities, according to a statement by police.