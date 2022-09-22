The diversity director of a private, Catholic school resigned after Breitbart News reported that she had made pro-segregation and anti-white statements.

Kalea Selmon was previously the Diversity Director of Maryvale Preparatory, a Catholic, all-girls school located in the Baltimore area and associated with the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS).

Breitbart News reported that Selmon gave a presentation at the NAIS People of Color Conference (POCC), an annual conference that seeks to embed Critical Race Theory into the nearly 2,000 NAIS member schools.

A report from Breitbart News documented that Selmon had made a number of startling statements during the presentation. Among them were comments that endorsed segregation and advocated for anti-white discrimination.

Selmon stated “BIPOC spaces are sacred,” going on to say “It’s necessary for BIPOC students to have space away from white gaze.” The diversity director also said “it is absolutely okay to give black and brown students things you’re not giving white children.”

Additionally, Selmon told school personnel how racially segregated affinity groups could be turned into racial activists, which she described as “boots on the ground.” Videos of Selmon’s statements can be viewed here.

