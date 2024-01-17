Private jet elite at Davos PANIC over Trump presidency: World business leaders say a second term will have serious issues and are scrambling to put plans in place

Donald Trump is thousands of miles away from the snowy gathering of global elites in Davos, Switzerland, but he’s the talk of the World Economic Forum taking place there. On the same night he won the Iowa caucus, the world’s top business and economic leaders gathered for the summit’s opening event, where they expressed their concern that a second Trump term would lead to the return of American isolationism and a threat to trade and climate policies around the world. ‘You know, we’ve been there before, we survived it, so we’ll see what it means,’ Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand said in a Bloomberg Television interview. ‘Certainly from a European perspective, from a kind of globalist, Atlanticist perspective, it’s of course a great concern.’

