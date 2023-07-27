‘Private citizen’ Hunter Biden gets motorcade entourage to and from court, triggering uproar

That’s some perk for a “private citizen.”

First son Hunter Biden was driven to and from the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Del., in a motorcade comprising about half a dozen SUVs Wednesday, drawing outrage from conservatives.

The first son’s appearance was intended to cement a controversial plea arrangement for misdemeanor tax violations and a felony firearm charge.

That went awry following a dispute between prosecutors and defense attorneys over the possibility of future charges for Hunter — including potential unregistered foreign lobbying.

But the elaborate security detail accompanying the 53-year-old triggered Twitter grousing over taxpayers footing the bill for the convoy.

Other detractors also questioned whether the security detail was necessary.

