Pritzker: Immigration Doesn’t ‘Really’ Impact People, Trump Caused Venezuelan Migrant Surge by Wrecking Venezuela

During CBS’s Iowa caucus coverage on Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) stated that the surge in Venezuelan migrants is the fault of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump because he “created the chaos that’s happened in Venezuela that’s caused so many people to leave that country and seek asylum in the United States.” And that while immigration will be “an important issue to people,” “what people really care about is their own well-being, their family’s well-being,” and economic issues are “things that really matter to people in their personal lives.”

Pritzker said, “Well, I think it’ll be an important issue to people, and people need to recognize that Democrats have been at the table looking for comprehensive immigration reform and border security for years now, literally decades. And Republicans are the ones unwilling to come to the table to negotiate and get something done. Once again, they’re backing away from the table, it appears, in Washington, D.C. So, I’m — unfortunately, I am not confident that we will see any kind of reform. And, once again, it’s the Republicans unwilling to work with the president.”

READ MORE