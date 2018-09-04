NEW YORK POST:

An animal rescue center in Middletown, Ohio, says one of its dogs was brutally killed while working in a prison program that pairs rescue dogs with inmates.

The dog, a 4-year-old German shepherd and Norwegian elkhound mix named Evie, was found Saturday morning “unresponsive by her handlers and she had passed away,” Joseph’s Legacy, the animal rescue center that placed the pup with Warren Correctional Institution, wrote in an online statement.

A necropsy, an animal autopsy, revealed Evie “died from blunt force trauma to her abdomen causing her liver to hemorrhage and her kidney was also damaged,” Joseph’s Legacy wrote. “We’re all undeniably angered and overwhelmingly upset.”

In a statement to Fox News, Lisa Cantrell, the secretary and board member of Joseph’s Legacy, and Meg Melampy, the president and founder of the facility, said they’ve “never had any issues with the program before.”

While those responsible have not yet been identified, Cantrell and Melampy said that at least two inmates have been in solitary confinement since Evie was found.

Until recently, Joseph’s Legacy was one of many rescue centers across that country that paired certain inmates with rescue dogs.