Thousands of people are set to attend an LGBTQ+ Pride event in the White House on Thursday, with the celebration hosted by Joe Biden set to be the largest of its kind “in history” for the White House.

Biden is also reportedly set to announce a slew of new measures aimed at pushing transgenderism and other elements of progressive ideology.

According to a report by Reuters, Thursday’s event is reportedly being billed as a celebration of ” LGBTQ+ families”, and will reportedly see performances from singer Betty Who and DJ Queen HD.

The event will also focus on so-called “book bans” being implemented in parts of the United States, with Biden’s Department of Education to announce the appointment of a new special coordinator who will be tasked with tackling the perceived problem.

“Across the country, our nation is facing a spike in book bans, and these efforts disproportionately target the LGBTQI+ community as well as communities of color,” one Biden admin spokesman said regarding the announcement.

