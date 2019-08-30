NEW YORK POST:

A Kentucky vocational school principal is facing child porn charges — a decade after he banned books for “soft pornography” and homosexual content, according to a report.

Philip Todd Wilson, 54, was busted Tuesday after state troopers received a tip that he was in possession of explicit images involving a minor, and possibly distributing the revolting photos, Kentucky State Police announced.

Wilson, principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center in Winchester, was later hit with 15 counts each of distributing and possessing child porn, police said.

He is no longer employed by the school, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Education told the Louisville Courier-Journal.

In 2009, Wilson was the principal of another school in Kentucky when parents complained about several young-adult novels taught alongside classics like “The Canterbury Tales” and “Beowulf,” claiming risqué topics like sex, child abuse, suicide and drug use were unsuitable for some sophomore and senior students, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.