NEW YORK POST:

Princeton University’s 2016 valedictorian hit the books — then hit on her 71-year-old former professor, to whom she is now engaged.

Cameron Platt, 25, who was a star student at the Ivy League university and just finished her master’s degree at the University of Oxford, recently gushed on Facebook in a private post about her septuagenarian fiancé, Lee Clark Mitchell, who will be 72 in June.

Platt wrote that she met Mitchell, who has served as chair of Princeton’s English Department, when she took one of his classes during her sophomore year five years ago, in the fall of 2013.

“I was taking his lecture course on Henry James and William Faulkner. Lee was little more than a stranger to me then, but he captivated me with his brilliance, sensitivity, and passion,” Platt wrote in the April 18 post. “His lectures changed forever the way that I think.”

By the time Platt was graduating at the top of her class with a degree in English and a certificate in theater, Mitchell had become a “devoted mentor” to her, she said. But after graduating, she left for the University of Oxford to pursue a master’s degree in English and United States history as a Rhodes scholar.

During her two years in England, loving thoughts of her gray-haired prof frequently came to mind, she said, even with an ocean between them and her undergraduate studies long in the rear-view mirror.