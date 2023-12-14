Princeton punished me for fighting to fix DEI and antisemitism on campus

If the words “diversity, equity, and inclusion” mean anything, it’s that hatred is unacceptable no matter what form it takes.Yet the past two months have made clear to me that institutional DEI tolerates — and thereby encourages — the particularly awful hatred of antisemitism.What else could explain what’s happening at Princeton University?Nothing prepared me for Oct. 7.I stayed up all night watching the horror Hamas terrorists were perpetrating in real time.

The next day, my family was in anguish, and my friends were devastated, especially those with loved ones in Israel.

Nothing prepared me for the days and weeks that came after, either.

I made the mistake of logging onto X and our Graduate Student Government Slack channel.

While I always knew antisemitism found a home in higher education, I still expected my peers to express shock and sympathy — the natural response to obvious evil.

Instead, I found an explosion of Jew-hatred, mere days after Israelis were slaughtered, burned, kidnapped and raped.

