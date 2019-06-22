FOX NEWS:

Princeton Professor of American American studies Eddie Glaude made a stunning claim about President Trump during an interview with MSNBC.

Glaude, responding to the president’s announced upcoming ICE raids on illegal immigrants, accused Trump of adopting a barbaric policy that seeks to terrorize families with children.

The professor called Trump’s announcement an act of terror and said America’s sympathies should lie with illegal immigrant families, and not with the president.

He also questioned Trump’s ability to actually carry out his proposed plan.

“What we need to do is to understand what is really motivating this … is cruelty. It’s cruelty” he told MSNBC.

“What Donald Trump did yesterday, what he announced via Twitter — and this might sound hyperbolic to some folk — it was a terroristic act.

“Think about all of those mixed families, people who have parents, who have kids. We know that he can’t really implement this.”